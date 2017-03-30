Cruise ship rescues 3 stranded on boat

NEAR HAVANA (WSVN) — A cruise ship put vacation plans on hold to rescue three boaters stranded near the coast of Cuba.

A 7News viewer aboard the Royal Caribbean’s Empress of the Seas sent in pictures of the rescue.

The Coast Guard had called the cruise line to ask them to take in the boaters. The three men were stranded on the white boat seen in the pictures.

The cruise ship dispatched an orange life boat to save them. Crews rescued all three and brought them back to the Empress of the Seas.

Once on board, they received food, water and medical attention.

The viewer who took the pictures said the incident happened about 30 miles off the coast of Havana.

Royal Caribbean said the boaters are from the United Kingdom.

Remember, if you see news happening and can do so safely, take a picture or shoot video and send it to: senditto7@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.