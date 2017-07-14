Critically-endangered Sumatran tiger cub born at National Zoo

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSVN) — A critically-endangered Sumatran tiger cub was born at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

Zoo officials say the cub appears to be nursing, moving, and behaving normally. They have not yet determined its gender.

This cub is the second of 8-year-old mother Damai, and the first for 13-year-old father Sparky.

Veterinarians are monitoring the new cub and mother through closed-circuit cameras. They say the cub will not be shown to the public for several months, pending a series of health exams and a swim test.

There are an estimated 300 to 400 Sumatran tigers left in the wild. This latest cub, along with Damai’s first male cub Bandar, born in 2013, are part of the zoo’s conservation efforts.

