Couple who carried baby without brain to term for organ donation says goodbye

(WSVN) - “This is NOT a sad post. Don’t hit that button.”

Keri and Royce Young wrote an emotional update on Facebook about the day they gave birth to their baby girl Eva. It was also the day she died.

“We said hello and goodbye to our sweet Eva yesterday. She was so perfect in her own little way,” they wrote.

The couple knew for months that the birth would end in heartbreak, since doctors had told them their baby girl would be born without a brain, Fox 26 reports.

“I thought back to the moment where we found out Eva wasn’t perfect, and how literally 30 seconds after our doctor told us our baby doesn’t have a brain, somehow through full body ugly crying, Keri looked up and asked, ‘If I carry her full term, can we donate her organs?'” Royce wrote on Facebook.

Royce recalled how the doctor tried to comfort Keri by saying, “Oh honey, that’s so brave of you to say.”

“Like, how nice of you, but come on. Keri meant it. There I was, crestfallen and heartbroken, but I momentarily got lifted out of the moment and just stood in awe of her. I was a spectator to my own life, watching a superhero find her superpowers,” Royce wrote.

Just a day after receiving the crushing news that their baby would not survive more than a few hours after birth, the couple spoke with doctors and learned Eva’s heart valves, kidneys, liver, and pancreas could possible help save lives. So together, Keri and Royce decided to carry their baby to term, and shared their journey on Facebook.

“We decided to continue [with the pregnancy], and chose the name Eva for our girl, which means ‘giver of life,'” Royce wrote. “The mission was simple: Get Eva to full-term, welcome her into this world to die, and let her give the gift of life to some other hurting family.”

