Couple shares hilarious ‘Goodwill Date Night’ idea

(WSVN) - A Georgia couple’s spin on a hilarious date night is going viral.

Noel and Shane Pauley are parents to a baby girl, and say they try go out on a date night at least once a week.

The pair decided to create some rules for a “Goodwill Date Night,” with amusing results.

Each person could only spend a maximum of $10 on the other person’s outfit from the thrift store, Noel wrote in her blog. Whatever outfit they chose for each other was what they had to wear that evening.

“This cued the insane laughter from the start of the date night,” she wrote.

Their chosen outfits cost a grand total of $13. They then acted as if the gaudy clothing was completely normal.

“We had to resume date night as normal and pretend like we had no idea our outfits were off the wall,” Pauley wrote.

She said she felt some eyes on them while at the restaurant.

“Everyone just looked and laughed behind our backs I’m sure,” she said.

Noel’s Facebook post with their photos went viral with more than 400,000 shares. Even the waitress who served the couple at the steakhouse reached out to her.

“I just wanted to say how awesome I thought y’all were,” the server wrote. “The outfits were perfect and I just might try out this date with my other half.”

“Y’all, I don’t think we have laughed this hard in a long time. Marriage is tough, parenting is tough, and honestly life is tough. But everything is better when you’re doing it with your best friend,” Noel wrote on her blog.

She hopes this sends a message out to other couples and encourage them to have their own #goodwilldatenight, and post about their experience.

