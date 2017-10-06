Coroner releases full list of Las Vegas mass shooting victims

(CNN) — The Clark County, Nevada coroner has released the full list of those killed in Sunday’s shooting massacre in Las Vegas.

The mass shooting took the lives of 58 people and wounded hundreds more after 64-year-old gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

It became the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The coroner’s office says the youngest victim was 20-year-old Bailey Schwitzer. The oldest was 67-year-old Patricia Mestas.

Authorities are still trying to figure out a motive for the attack.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.