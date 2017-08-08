Copper Moscow mule mugs may cause poisoning, officials say

(WSVN) — The popular Moscow mule cocktail is known around the world for the iconic copper mug that it is served in. Due to health concerns, the drink may soon be served in a different cup.

A recent study conducted by the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division found that the mug may be poisoning drinkers.

“When copper and copper alloy surfaces contact acidic foods, copper may be leached into the food,” according to the Alcoholic Beverages Division’s statement.

Using the mug for alcoholic beverages with a pH balance of below 6 could result in food poisoning or copper poisoning, health officials said.

“The pH of a traditional Moscow Mule is well below 6.0. This means that copper mugs that have a copper interior may not be used with this beverage,” the report said. “However, copper mugs lined on the interior with another metal, such as nickel or stainless steel, are allowed to be used and are widely available.”

Diarrhea, vomiting, and jaundice are all symptoms of possible copper poisoning.

