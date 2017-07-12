Cop: Woman nabbed for drugs demands them back, is rearrested

SALEM, N.H. (WSVN) – A New Hampshire woman was arrested twice in a span of five hours after she returned to a local police station to try to get back drugs that had been placed into evidence.

According to the Salem, NH police department, the suspect — Emily Morin, 26 of Concord, NH — was arrested for possession of a controlled drug following a shoplifting incident at Macy’s Department Store.

Police determined that the woman’s license and registration was suspended. The woman was eventually released on $2,500 bail.

Just five hours later, Morin returned to the police station to ask for the drug — Suboxone — back. Police said they would not return the drug to her.

Following the incident, an officer saw Morin get into a car and back out of a parking space. An officer confirmed that her license and registration was still suspended, then ran after Morin, ordering her to stop.

Morin refused to get out of the car and was eventually forced out of the vehicle.

The woman was charged with driving after suspension, breach of bail, and resisting arrest in the second incident.

