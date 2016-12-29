Cop offers pot-smoking teen choice of fine or pushups

Arlington, TX (KDAF/CNN) — A Texas police officer is making headlines on social media for offering a unique choice of punishment to a teenage boy.

Officer Eric Ball was working off duty at a movie theater when someone told him a teenager was smoking marijuana outside.

When he caught the boy, Ball says the teen was respectful and realized he’d made a mistake. So the officer offered him a choice: Do 200 push ups or get fined.

Ball says push ups are how his coaches used to discipline and he wanted to use the moment as a teaching opportunity.

The teen’s mother was reportedly on board and even suggested he do more than 200.

