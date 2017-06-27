Cop chases runaway squad car into traffic

(WSVN) - An Ohio sheriff’s deputy conducting a traffic stop forgot one small thing: he forgot to stop his car.

The deputy’s vehicle was caught on camera rolling away from him while he talked with a driver he had just pulled over.

Once he noticed the runaway cruiser, he ran after it, stopping it as it rolled backward into the middle of an intersection.

No one was injured in the incident… except maybe his pride.

