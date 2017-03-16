Cooler filled with $24K of marijuana donated to Goodwill

(WSVN) - A Washington state Goodwill received a generous, if unintended, donation last week.

According to Fox News, employees at the store opened a donated cooler, only to find marijuana inside – a lot of it.

Workers called Monroe Police, who said the cooler contained about 3.75 pounds of pot, with an estimated street value of $24,000.

This cooler was donated over the weekend to the Goodwill. Employees surprised when they opened the lid. Police were called… pic.twitter.com/50z1OinsER — Monroe PD (@MonroePolice) March 14, 2017

Police said the store was examining surveillance video to see who unintentionally donated the drugs.

We’re guessing they’re not going to come back to retrieve their cooler, though.

