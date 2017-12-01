Contracted Amazon driver poops on customer’s driveway after delivering package

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WSVN) – A delivery driver contracted by Amazon defecated on a customer’s driveway, and it was all caught on camera.

According to a CNN report, a contracted Amazon driver was seen on the homeowner’s surveillance camera exiting a marked U-haul truck. After exiting the truck, she is seen pooping. The driver then ran back to the driver’s side of the van and drove away.

Amazon has reportedly taken responsibility for what happened, and the individual is no longer delivering packages for the company.

Amazon said in a statement, “This does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery service providers.”

The customer victimized by the warm surprise was sent an Amazon gift card. The homeowner did not disclose the gift card’s amount.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.