Consumers who bought laptops, phones may get money in million-dollar settlement

(WSVN) - Consumers who bought electronics with lithium-ion batteries, including a phone or laptop, may get a piece of a nearly $45 million class action lawsuit.

According to Fox 32, a recent class action lawsuit on behalf of consumers has been settled with LG, NEC and Hitachi Maxell for products containing lithium-ion cylindrical batteries. These products range from power tools, camcorders, laptops and replacement batteries.

The class action lawsuit had accused the three manufactures of forcing consumers to pay more for certain products that contained those cylindrical batteries.

The three companies agreed to settle for nearly $45 million.

Those who believe they were affected should click here. To qualify, consumers should have purchased one or more of the products listed and have been a U.S. resident between Jan. 1, 2000 and May 31, 2011.

Those who have yet to sign-up for the claim have until Nov. 29 to register. Payments are expected to begin in February or May.

