Construction crew wrangles suspected thief, ties him to scaffold until police arrive

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSVN) — A group of construction workers took matters into their own hands when they said a man tried to break into one of their vehicles.

Fox 46 reports that the construction crew caught the man, and decided to use tape and rope to tie him to scaffolding until an officer arrived.

“I gotta do what I gotta do to hold you,” one construction worker told the suspect. “You got no business in my truck.”

A Fox 46 viewer stumbled upon the scene and captured video of the the “citizen arrest.”

The station said there is no word yet on any charges.

