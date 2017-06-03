Connecticut woman shields child from oncoming car

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WSVN) — A dangerous drive in Connecticut was caught on camera, when a car was seen slamming into pedestrians.

It’s hard to believe when you look at the surveillance video that nobody was killed when a speeding car crashed into pedestrians and slammed them into a building. However, police say it’s thanks to one woman that there were no fatalities.

“First of all, I want to say ‘Thank you’ to this good person,” said Bridgeport Police Chief A.J. Perez.

Police are now singling out the heroic actions of Shanta Jordan, whom you can clearly see jumping in front of the vehicle in an effort to push a little boy out of the car’s path.

They say her body absorbed much of the impact, thereby saving the child’s life, though he was seriously injured.

“If she did not step in, the child would be in direct contact with the motor vehicle against the wall and most likely, he would have perished,” said Perez.”

Police say state and local leaders will pay special tribute to Jordan in a ceremony at city hall.

“She is a heroine. That’s what she is,” Perez said. “She is a great person, and she is an asset to this community.”

A friend and neighbor says Jordan, who is still recovering in the hospital, showed incredible heroism and deserves the honor.

“Amazing woman, she is so brave for that,” Jordan’s friend said. “If it wasn’t for her, that boy would not made it.”

Police say doctors initially thought they would have to amputate both of the boy’s legs, but surgeons in the hospital spent hours operating and spared him that fate.

They say if it was not for Jordan’s bravery, this little boy’s family would be grieving his loss.

The driver of that car was also hospitalized. He’s now facing several charges — including reckless driving.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.