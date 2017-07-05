Congressmen Steve Scalise back in intensive care

(WSVN) - Congressmen Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the Intensive Care Unit after he was shot in Virginia last month.

Scalise was readmitted to the ICU, Wednesday night, due to concerns over an infection. His condition is listed as serious.

The congressmen was shot in June along with several others during a GOP baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

The gunshot wound landed Scalise in the hospital where he had to undergo surgery.

