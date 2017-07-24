Company to become first in U.S. to microchip employees

(WSVN) - A company in Wisconsin will be the first in the country to microchip its employees.

Three Square Market designs software for break room food markets. While people are able to purchase items from the market using their phones, the company says they want a person to be able to do the same thing using a microchip implanted in the employee’s hand, KTSP reports.

“We’ll come up, scan the item,” explained CEO Todd Westby, while showing how the process will work at a break room market kiosk. “We’ll hit pay with a credit card, and it’s asking to swipe my proximity payment now. I’ll hold my hand up, just like my cell phone, and it’ll pay for my product.”

Each chip is approximately the size of a grain of rice, and costs $300.

The company says over 50 employees have agreed to have the devices implanted in their hands, between the thumb and forefinger, which will also allow workers to access the building with a wave of their hand instead of using a card. Three Square Market will pay for the chips, but says no one will be required to get the implant.

Westby told KTSP that there is no GPS tracking, and says the data is encrypted and secure.

