College freshman brags about harassing roommate on social media

(WSVN) - A University of Hartford freshman is set to face a judge Wednesday, after police said, she systematically poisoned her roommate to get her to move out and then bragged about it on social media.

Brianna Brochu, 18, was arrested on October 28 and charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief.

In an Instagram post Brochu detailed some of her actions against her roommate, Jazzy Rowe. The post, which has since been deleted from Instagram, read, “Finally did it yo girl got rid of her roommate!! After 1 1/2 month of spitting in her coconut oil, putting moldy clam dip in her lotions, rubbing used tampons on her backpack, putting her toothbrush places where the sun doesn’t shine and so much more I can finally say goodbye Jamaican Barbie.”

According to the Miami Herald, Rowe talked about her horrifying experiences on a Facebook Live video, Monday. She said she decided to share her story online because “when it comes to college incidents/crimes and racial cases justice needs to be served.”

In the video Rowe said she was assigned her roommate randomly and had not been getting along with her since the start of the school year. The day Rowe told Brochu she was moving out, she was notified by two resident assistants of the alarming Instagram posts.

Rowe goes on to say that while living with Brochu she developed severe throat pain, but doctors could not figure out what was causing it. Rowe believes the sickness was caused by her roommates harassment.

Police said Brochu admitted to licking her roommate’s utensils, and smearing her own bodily fluids on Rowe’s backpack, but denied all other statements made on her Instagram.

The University of Hartford addressed the issue Tuesday, saying “Acts of racism, bias, bullying, or other abusive behaviors will not be tolerated on this campus.”

Brochu is currently out on a $1,000 bond, but is set to appear in court some time, Wednesday.

