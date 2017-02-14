Coast Guard searching for missing cruise ship passenger near Bahamas

MIAMI — The Coast Guard is searching for a man who reportedly went overboard Monday morning from the Carnival Elation cruise ship about 15 miles southwest of Abaco, Bahamas.

Watch standers with the Coast Guard Seventh District Command Center received a notification at approximately 11:00 a.m. from the Carnival Elation cruise ship that a 24-year-old man was reportedly seen going overboard from the 11th deck on the ship’s closed circuit TV.

#Happening now @USCG searching for 24 YOM near Bahamas reportedly seen going overboard from C/S Monday. Read more at https://t.co/F2TntelyrV — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 14, 2017

The watch standers directed the launch of a forward deployed Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and an Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew to search.

Carnival Elation was transiting from Jacksonville, Fla., to their first port of call in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Elation received the report of the missing passenger at approximately 8:30 a.m. from the passenger’s wife once they were moored in Nassau, Bahamas.

