Coast Guard has repatriated 136 Cubans since last weekend

MIAMI (AP) — The Coast Guard says 136 Cuban migrants have been repatriated back to the island since last weekend.

Coast Guard officials say 53 Cuban migrants were returned on Saturday and another 83 were returned on Monday.

The Coast Guard says the Cubans were stopped in eight separate interdictions at sea as they attempted to make their way to the United States mainland.

Since the start of the month, 541 Cubans have attempted to reach the U.S. by sea, compared to 619 Cubans last December.

Coast Guard officials say attempts by Cubans to reach the U.S. go up in the winter because the threat from storms is diminished.

