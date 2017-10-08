CNN: White nationalists hold another rally in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSVN) – According to CNN, a group of white nationalists held a rally is Charlottesville, Saturday night.

A group of about 40 to 50 people, including Richard Spencer, gathered at Emancipation Park, where the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee stands, at around 7:40 p.m., Charlottesville police said.

This rally comes after the “Unite the Right” event in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, during which a car plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters.

“Hello, Charlottesville. We have a message. We’re back and we’re going to keep coming back,” one speaker said, according to CNN.

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer tweeted about the latest rally: “Another despicable visit by neo-Nazi cowards. You’re not welcome here! Go home! Meantime we’re looking at all our legal options. Stay tuned.”

According to police, the group held a brief rally — estimated to have taken about five to 10 minutes — then boarded a tour bus and departed from the city. Some people held tiki torches during the rally, CNN reports.

