BBC: More than 1 dead after pedestrians run over on London Bridge, stabbings nearby

LONDON (AP/WSVN): The BBC is reporting more than 1 person has died following reports of a vehicle hitting at least six pedestrians and possible stabbings on London Bridge and in nearby area of restaurants and bars, Saturday night.

Nick Brandon of British Transport Police said the force had received reports of “multiple” casualties in an incident possibly involving a knife and a vehicle. He said he did not know how serious the injuries were.

Multiple witnesses reported a vehicle veering off the road and hitting several pedestrians; others also said they saw a man with a knife.

An eyewitness told Sky News he saw people who seemed to have been run over and people being placed in an ambulance covered in blankets.

London’s Metropolitan Police said armed officers were at two scenes — on the bridge and the nearby Borough Market, a busy area of restaurants and bars.

Witnesses reported a vehicle hitting pedestrians and seeing injured people on the ground on the bridge. One, Holly Jones, told the BBC a white van veered off the road and struck as many as six people. She said she saw at least four or five people on the ground.

CNN is reporting the number of people injured to be between 15 and 20, but authorities have not confirmed that figure.

Several witnesses said some victims also appeared to have stab wounds.

Another witness, Will Heaven, said he saw people who appeared to have been hit, and one being put into an ambulance.

“We saw injured people on the road, injured people on the pavement,” he told Sky News.

Heaven said he saw armed police arriving on the scene.

He added that “it did not look like an accident”, saying it was clear that police “thought they were responding to something far more serious than a road traffic accident.”

CNN reported two people were stabbed inside a restaurant at Borough Market, but authorities have not confirmed this information.

As well as #LondonBridge officers have also responsed to an incident in #BoroughMarket. We have armed police at the scenes. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

The Associated Press is reporting traffic on the London Bridge has been closed in both directions.

London’s transportation authority has also closed three London Underground stations near London Bridge. Transport for London said busy London Bridge station and two others were closed at the request of police.

Police later tweeted out officers are responding to a third location in the Vauxhall area.

Officers are now responding to an incident in the #Vauxhall area. 3/3 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said she was “in contact with officials and is being regularly updated on the incident at London Bridge.”

The incident happened on a warm Saturday night in a busy area full of bars and restaurants.

It comes less than three months after an attacker ran down people with a vehicle on Westminster Bridge, killing four, then stabbed a policeman to death outside Parliament.

London Metropolitan Police have said only that they are dealing with an incident on the bridge, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted that people should follow police on Twitter for updates.

