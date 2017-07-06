CLIF protein bars recalled for unlisted allergens

MIAMI (WSVN) - A popular protein bar company has recalled certain products due to allergens that were not listed on labels.

According to WPTV, Clif Bar and Company, Giant Food, have taken the following CLIF bar products off the shelves: CLIF BUILDER’S Protein Chocolate Mint, 2.4 oz. and 12 count, CLIF Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Chip and Mint, five packs.

Giant Food said, according to WPTV, that the products may contain peanuts and tree nuts, along with other ingredients that are not listed on the labels.

No illness have been reported as a result of the recall.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.