Claire’s pulls children’s makeup after kits test positive for asbestos

(WSVN) - A popular retailer is pulling 17 children’s makeup products from its shelves after lab tests found asbestos in multiple items.

WJAR reports that Kristi Warner was concerned about the ingredients in her 6-year-old daughter’s makeup kit, which was purchased at a Claire’s store.

Warner, who works at a Rhode Island law firm, mailed the makeup to an independent lab in North Carolina for testing.

Test results revealed that the makeup contained asbestos, a toxic, cancer-causing material.

“I [was] just trying to wrap my head around how something like that could end up in our home,” Warner told the news outlet. “You just assume that a children’s product would be safe.”

Exposure to asbestos has been linked to mesothelioma, which is a terminal disease.

Warner, along with her boss, purchased 17 more makeup products from Claire’s stores in nine different states.

The products were tested and the results were alarming. Asbestos was found in every single product.

“The fact that the majority of the products came from the store shelves within the last two weeks means that there are other children being exposed,” Warner said.

When asked about the findings, Claire’s said in a statement that they “have taken the precautionary measure of pulling the items in question from sale.”

Claire’s says it plans to immediately investigate the allegations.

