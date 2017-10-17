Cities across U.S. compete to get Amazon’s next headquarters

(WSVN) - Competitive cities across the country are clamoring for the chance to be Amazon’s second home.

The retail giant recently announced plans to create a second headquarters outside of Seattle, inviting cities across the U.S. to submit proposals encouraging the company to consider their area.

Amazon promises to invest $5 billion and create as many as 50,000 jobs in the winning city. Among its criteria, the company says the city must be a metro area of one million or more people with access to mass transit and an international airport, NPR reports.

The online retailer already employs 40,000 people in Seattle, who earn a combined $25.7 billion, the company says.

Officials in Stonecrest, Georgia, have proposed changing their city’s name to Amazon. In Birmingham, Alabama, large Amazon boxes were constructed and placed all around the city. And the mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, purchased a thousand items from Amazon online and posted reviews of each one.

Thx @SunCorridorInc! Unfortunately we can’t accept gifts (even really cool ones) so we donated it to @DesertMuseum 🌵 https://t.co/ZJPQfs44cq pic.twitter.com/Fot06Kgs9P — Amazon News (@amazonnews) September 19, 2017

Meanwhile in Florida, West Palm Beach is vying for a chance as well. Amazon already employs approximately 7,000 people in the Sunshine State at three major distribution centers.

Cities have until Oct. 19 to submit a proposal to Amazon for consideration.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.