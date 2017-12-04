Cinnabon fuses cookie, cinnamon bun for new treat on National Cookie Day

MIAMI (WSVN) - Monday marks National Cookie Day, and one company is making sure to make this day much sweeter.

Cinnabon has unveiled its Cookie BonBites, which are a cross between a cookie and the company’s signature cinnamon buns.

Those who purchase BonBites will also receive a free bottle of milk, while supplies last.

The new treats will be available for a limited time only.

