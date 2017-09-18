Christian numerologist claims world will end on Saturday

(WSVN) - A Christian numerologist is claiming that the world will happen on Saturday, Sept. 23, when a planet will allegedly crash into the Earth.

Fox News reports that according Christian numerologist David Meade, verses in Luke 21:25 to 26 indicate that recent events like the solar eclipse and Hurricane Harvey are signs of the apocalypse.

The verses read:

“25: There will be signs in the sun, moon and stars. On the earth, nations will be in anguish and perplexity at the roaring and tossing of the sea. People will faint from terror, apprehensive of what is coming on the world, for the heavenly bodies will be shaken.”

“26: Men’s hearts failing them for fear, and for looking after those things, which are coming on the earth: for the powers of heaven shall be shaken.”

According to Fox News, Sept. 23 is a date that was pinpointed using codes from the Bible as well as a “date marker” in the pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

However, it is important to note that Meade’s views are not endorsed by Roman Catholic, Protestant nor Eastern Orthodox branches of Christianity.

Meade has reportedly built his theory on “Planet X,” which, according to the newspaper The Sun, he believes will pass Earth on Sept. 23, causing volcanic eruptions, tsunamis and earthquakes.

NASA has repeatedly said Planet X is a hoax.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.