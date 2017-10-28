Chocolate couture showcased in annual French festival

(WSVN) - A sinfully delicious show took place in the fashion capitol of the world, Saturday.

Models hit the runway and showcased chocolate couture in Paris.

It was all part of an annual festival that features the biggest chocolatiers and pastry chefs in the world.

Fifteen designers created the delectable dresses.

The outfits will be on display for the remainder of the event, which runs through Nov. 1.

