Chinese woman gets 20 boyfriends to buy 20 iPhones, then sells them for a house

(WSVN) - There are plenty of ways to save money before purchasing a home, but one Chinese woman used the most unique method yet: She had 20 boyfriends buy 20 iPhones, which she promptly sold to buy a home.

According to BBC, a woman, whom Chinese media named “Xiaoli,” asked 20 of her boyfriends to buy her an iPhone 7. After receiving the phones, she sold all of them to a recycling site for 120,000 Chinese yuan.

Xiaoli used all of the money to put a down deposit on a house in the countryside, BBC reported.

“Proud Qiaoba,” a person who wrote about the story on a Chinese blogging site, said, “Everyone in the office is talking about this now. Who knows what her boyfriends think now this news has become public.”

Qiaoba added that Xiaoli does not come from a wealthy family and that “her parents are getting old and she might be under a lot pressure hoping to buy them a house … But it’s still unbelievable that she could use this method!”

The hashtag “20 mobiles for a house” began trending after the story circulated the internet and eventually became the country’s top trend.

