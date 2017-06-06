Chinese factory busted for making fake Budweiser beer

(WSVN) - A small Chinese factory was busted for producing counterfeit Budweiser beer, Fox News reports.

The underground factory in the southeastern city of Dongguan produced up to 600,000 cans of fake beer a month, which was then distributed to bars and nightclubs.

The operation was captured on video, with footage showing workers dunking used Budweiser cans into tubs of what appears to be beer. The refilled cans were then put on a conveyor belt to be resealed. The end of the video shows crates of the beer being packaged.

Anheuser-Busch, which owns Budweiser, released a statement to The Daily Meal, saying, “Every drop of Budweiser consumed in America is brewed in America at one of our 12 U.S. breweries. The video that has been circulating on some social networks is from a small-scale counterfeit operator in China. We have been working with local authorities to shut it down immediately.”

The company operates 14 breweries in China, and offered advice on how to spot a counterfeit can.

“Budweiser takes great care in every detail of its product and packaging. Cheap counterfeits have telltale signs that they are fakes such as imperfect seals, improper date coding, product name and text that have errors, and poor quality packaging and graphics.”

