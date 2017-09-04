Chick-fil-a offers free breakfast item in September

MIAMI (WSVN) - Chick-fil-a is the gift that keeps on giving — especially with free breakfast on the horizon.

According to Chick-fil-a, the free breakfast offer is available for those who download the Chick-fil-a One app. For those who already have the app, Chick-fil-a recommends updating to the latest version.

After downloading ad signing-up/logging into your One account, the free breakfast offer will appear in the “Treat” section.

What’s free? Either a Chicken Biscuit, Egg White Grill or Hash Brown Scramble Bowl.

Of course, this is only during Chick-fil-a’s breakfast hours, and the offer ends Sept. 30 at 10:30 a.m.

