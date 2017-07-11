Chick-fil-a offering free food on ‘Cow Appreciation Day’

MIAMI (WSVN) - Cows, we appreciate you — and so does Chick-fil-a on Cow Appreciation Day.

According to Chick-fil-a’s website, the fast food chain is honoring the special day by giving out free entrées to anyone wearing “cowlike” attire. Guests in cow clothes will be able to select any breakfast, lunch or dinner item. Kids may select a Kid’s Meal.

This Cow Appreciation Day special lasts from opening until 7 p.m., Tuesday.

For more information and to find a Chick-fil-a near you, click here.

