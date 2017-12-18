Chick-fil-A breaks tradition, opens Sunday to feed stranded airport passengers

ATLANTA (WSVN) – Usually Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays, but an Atlanta location decided to break tradition in order to feed those stranded at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport over the weekend.

A massive power outage grounded over 1,000 flights and stranded thousands of passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. That’s when Chick-fil-A decided to open on Sunday night and hand out food, according to Fox 5.

The Atlanta airport tweeted photos showing workers handing out food and water.

“Lights on and delivering food and water to our passengers,” the airport said on Twitter.

LIGHTS ON and delivering food and water to our passengers! Thank you @dancathy with @ChickfilA for opening on a SUNDAY! #ChristmasMiracle pic.twitter.com/0PlSxHIWj5 — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) December 18, 2017

Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy worked alongside Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed to hand out thousands of meals.

Operations have since been restored at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, though many cancellations and delays still remain.

