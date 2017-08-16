Chick-fil-a adds new Hash Brown Scramble to its breakfast menu

MIAMI (WSVN) - Chick-fil-a fans, rejoice: new breakfast items have been added to the menu.

According to Fox 13, the Hash Brown Scramble, available in a bowl or burrito, will be yet another option for guests. The new menu item consists of hash browns, scrambled eggs, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese, with either sliced nuggets or sausage.

The Scramble will also be served with jalapeño salsa.

Amanda Norris, senior director of menu development, made a statement, Monday, that read, “At Chick-fil-A, we understand the importance of breakfast and want to provide a wide range of options to our guests who are looking for a fast and delicious breakfast. We’ve definitely seen an increase in popularity for breakfast bowls and the Hash Brown Scramble.”

The new item will have 30 grams of protein and 450 calories. It will cost for about $3.49, according to Fox 13.

