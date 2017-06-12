Chef Boyardee listed in recall of thousands of pounds in pasta

(WSVN) - Chef Boyardee, who boasts “quality ingredients since 1924,” and other canned pasta companies have recalled thousands of pounds in pasta.

According to officials, 700,000 pounds of pasts have been recalled from the brands Chef Boyardee, Libby’s and Del Pino’s. The canes of spaghetti and meatballs may reportedly contain milk, an unlisted allergen.

Officials urge anyone with these products produced between Jan. 5th to the 12th to throw away those cans

