Cheesecake Factory, Chili’s ‘honored’ at Xtreme Eating Awards for having unhealthiest dishes

(WSVN) - It’s an award no restaurant wants to get.

The Center for Science in the Public Interest held its annual Xtreme Eating Awards, which recognize the most unhealthy dishes from restaurant chains across the country.

Recipients of the dubious “honor” included Buffalo Wild Wings, Chili’s, and IHOP. But it was the always-busy Cheesecake Factory that was the biggest “winner,” taking the top prize for both the “Worst Adapted Pasta” and “Worst Cocktail Design,” Fox News reports.

The Cheesecake Factory’s Pasta Napoletana, described as a plate of “Parmesan cream pasta” topped with meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, and bacon, was found to be one of the unhealthiest dishes at any restaurant chain. The dish contains an estimated 2,310 calories, 4,370 milligrams of sodium, and 79 grams of saturated fat. CSPI pointed out that’s over a day’s worth of calories, twice the recommended daily amount of sodium, and almost four times the recommended daily intake of saturated fat.

“Check with your waiter for a list of nearby cardiac care units,” the center wrote about the pasta dish.

The restaurant’s Flying Gorilla cocktail, an alcohol-infused milkshake, was also recognized for containing approximately 950 calories, 46 grams of saturated fat, and 60 grams of sugar.

Chili’s, meanwhile, earned “Worst Visceral Effects” with its Ultimate Smokehouse Combo, with the CSPI pointing out that its portions are so big, it’s served on a metal tray in lieu of a plate. The dinner had the caloric equivalent of three of the restaurant’s sirloin steak dinners (including sides), with 2,440 calories, 41 grams of saturated fat, and 7,610 mg of sodium.

Texas Roadhouse received the award for “Most Damage from a Supporting Vegetable” for their Loaded Sweet Potato.

“For an extra 99¢, the Loaded Sweet Potato (770 calories) buries the tuber under a pile of mini marshmallows and caramel sauce. Congrats. You just turned your side dish into dessert!” the center wrote.

The CSPI first debuted its Xtreme Eating Awards in 2007, identifying restaurant meals that are “especially high in calories, saturated fat, or sodium.” They’ve created annual lists since 2009.

