Charmin offers to help ‘Mad Pooper’ with her ‘runs’ if she turns herself in

(WSVN) - Charmin is offering a woman dubbed the “Mad Pooper” a year’s supply of toilet paper if she turns herself into police.

Police in Colorado Springs are searching for a jogger who they say has been defecating in front of homes in the town for weeks.

Resident Cathy Budde says the mystery woman has even done it in front of her children.

“They are like, ‘There’s a lady taking a poop!’ So I come outside, and I’m like… ‘are you serious?’” Budde recalled. “‘Are you really taking a poop right here in front of my kids?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, sorry.’”

That was just the first of several times Budde says her family has caught the woman mid-squat with her pants down.

She says “The Mad Pooper” has left behind human waste at least once a week for the last seven weeks, even though there are restrooms at a nearby park as well as a convenience store.

“I put a sign on the wall that’s like ‘please, I’m begging you, please stop,’” Budde said. “She ran by it like 15 times yesterday, and she still pooped… This is intentional.”

Colorado Springs Police say they are baffled by the woman’s actions.

“It’s abnormal, it’s not something I’ve seen in my career,” one officer said.

Charmin, one the largest toilet paper manufacturers, caught wind of the ongoing mystery and has offered to help, saying, “We’ll do what it takes to wipe away this messy situation!”

If the woman turns herself in, police say she will likely face indecent exposure and public defecation charges. On the bright side, plenty of high-quality toilet paper will be available to her.

If the #MadPooper turns herself in, we'll give her a year's supply of TP to help with her "runs" 💩 #EnjoyTheGohttps://t.co/GgEAyYp6aM — Charmin (@Charmin) September 20, 2017

