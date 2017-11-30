CDC says it’s time to throw away your Thanksgiving leftovers

(WSVN) - Health officials are warning those with Thanksgiving leftovers to throw them in the garbage can.

According to Fox 32, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said leftovers that have been kept past Monday need to be thrown away. Nov. 29 has been recognized as “National Throw Out Your Leftovers Day,” but health experts moved the deadline to Nov. 27.

The CDC added that, for future reference, leftovers can be safely be stored in the fridge for three or four days.

