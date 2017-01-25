Cayman Islands auto dealer shipping cars to Cuba

170125-felder

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Cayman Islands auto dealer is ready to change business relations with Cuba.

John Felder and his company, Premier Automotive Export Limited, will become the first to ship American-built vehicles to Cuba. The U.S. Department of Commerce granted him a four-year license.

Felder’s first shipment will be the U.S.-made Nissan Leaf electric car, expected to export by the end of the month.

The authorization comes after former President Obama’s re-establishment of relations between the U.S. and Cuba.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus