Cayman Islands auto dealer shipping cars to Cuba

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Cayman Islands auto dealer is ready to change business relations with Cuba.

John Felder and his company, Premier Automotive Export Limited, will become the first to ship American-built vehicles to Cuba. The U.S. Department of Commerce granted him a four-year license.

Felder’s first shipment will be the U.S.-made Nissan Leaf electric car, expected to export by the end of the month.

The authorization comes after former President Obama’s re-establishment of relations between the U.S. and Cuba.

