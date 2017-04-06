Cattle that escaped slaughterhouse head to animal sanctuary

ST. LOUIS (AP/WSVN) — Half a dozen cattle apparently had a beef with a St. Louis slaughterhouse and high-tailed it out of there, spawning an hours-long police chase and an online fundraising drive to spare them from the supermarket shelves.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the six heifers slipped out of the Star Packing Co. on Thursday afternoon and took to north St. Louis streets, trotting through neighborhoods and interrupting traffic. Police eventually rounded them up.

New York-based Farm Sanctuary and an animal-rescue organization in New Jersey are offering to take in the renegade bovines. The slaughterhouse’s owner said those rescue groups could have the crafty cattle, if the price was right.

That prompted a vegetarian man from suburban St. Louis to launch an online fundraising push to buy the animals’ freedom. Adam Brewer created the GoFundMe page to save the cattle, raising over $17,000 in less than a week.

The Gentle Barn animal sanctuary will take in the steers, moving them to a property in Tennessee.

