Carvel offers free ice cream on ‘Free Cone Day’

MIAMI (WSVN) - I scream, you scream, we all scream for … free ice cream!

Carvel’s annual “Free Cone Day” takes place on Thursday across the U.S. and lasts from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to Carvel’s official website, “Free Cone Day” offers one free junior soft serve cone to customers, with toppings being an additional charge.

In addition to the free cone event, Carvel will donate $1 to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief for every coupon book purchased on Thursday.

For a list of locations near you, visit: https://www.carvel.com/

