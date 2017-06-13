Carbon monoxide leak sickens 32 people in New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — A carbon monoxide leak in a building three blocks from the World Trade Center has sickened 32 people.

It also raised alarm that shuttered several busy blocks in lower Manhattan at the start of a workday.

Authorities ultimately traced the problem Tuesday to a broken boiler pipe in a grocery store basement. But people started feeling faint around 8:30 a.m. just as a worker opened a package in the basement. That caused worries that the package might have been poisonous.

Fire Department Chief of Department James Leonard says authorities ultimately determined it wasn’t hazardous. It contained salad bowls.

While some people passed out, Leonard says the injuries are all relatively minor.

The shop and the apartments above in the 12-floor building were evacuated. Neighboring buildings also were searched.

