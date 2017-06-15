Car slams into psychic sitting inside Canadian restaurant

ARIZONA (WSVN) – A car made a smashing entrance into a Canadian restaurant, slamming into a customer.

The victim was Arizona-based psychic Blair Robertson, and the frightening crash was caught on camera.

Robertson decided to grab a quick bite to eat with a friend near Niagra Falls last month when a white Lexus slammed into the restaurant where they were eating.

Moments later, Robertson was pinned against the wall. “I looked down and my leg has got a car on it,” exclaimed Robertson.

“The doctors who have seen me said it’s a miracle that I’m not dead,” he added.

Being a psychic, even Robertson said he did not see this coming. “A lot of times we can’t even read our own lives,” he said. “That’s just how it works.”

The mess took about three hours for the shop to clear all the broken glass and board up the windows.

Robertson said he walked away with just a few bumps and bruises.

