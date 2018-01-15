Car launches into building, gets stuck on second floor

SANTA ANA, Calif. (WSVN) – A driver who admitted to using drugs drove his sedan into the second floor of a building in California.

According to Fox 11, Santa Ana Police said the sedan was wedged into the second floor of a dental office. Investigators said the driver was speeding and struck a raised median, which launched the car into the air.

There were other passengers in the car, which authorities were able to extract by using a specialized fire truck to safely dislodge the vehicle.

The driver later told police that they were using narcotics.

