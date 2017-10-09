Car dealership gives away new truck to veteran who saved lives during Vegas shooting

An Arizona car dealership says it is giving a free truck to a veteran credited with saving dozens of lives during the Las Vegas mass shooting.

AZ Central reports that Shane Beus, owner of B5 Motors in Gilbert, wanted to show his appreciation to 29-year-old Marine Corps veteran Taylor Winston, who commandeered a pick-up truck during the shooting and used it to drive injured victims to safety.

Beus reached out to Winston, who lives in San Diego, to offer him a new truck as a way of saying thanks.

“It’s very, very courageous what he did,” Beus told AZ Central. “He was willing to risk his life and run back into the storm and help out.”

Winston said he plans to sell his current vehicle and will donate the money to victims of the mass shooting.