Cancer survivor fulfills dream of becoming pediatric nurse

ATLANTA (WSVN) — A young woman who beat cancer as a child dreamed of one day becoming a pediatric nurse, just like the ones who took care of her. Now she is making that dream a reality.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta shared her inspiring story on Facebook over the weekend.

“As a child, Montana beat cancer – twice,” CHOA said. “First at age 2 and then again at 15.”

Now she is turning the tables, becoming the caregiver for young patients whose struggles she understands all too well.

“This week, notably during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Montana fulfilled that dream by joining our nursing team!”

The group shared two images of Montana side-by-side: one of her as a young cancer patient, and another of her showing off her nursing badge to start her new, fulfilling career.

