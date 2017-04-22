Campbell’s Soup recalls chicken soup due to undeclared allergens, misbranding

(WSVN) - The Campbell Soup Company is recalling about 4,185 pounds of chicken soup products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The items being recalled are 18.6 ounce cans of Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Chicken with Whole Grain Pasta, with a best by date of Feb. 13, 2019. The soup bears the establishment number “EST. 4R.”

Although the soup has the aforementioned label, it really contains Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Italian-Style Wedding Spinach & Meatballs in Chicken Broth soup.

The product contains milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the soup label.

It is recommended for consumers who have purchased the soup to not consume it, throw it away, or return it to the place of purchase.

