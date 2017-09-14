Camera at popular dog dumping site in Texas leads to arrest

DALLAS (WSVN) — Police in Texas have arrested a man who was caught on camera abandoning a dog on the side of the road.

Fox 4 reports that the Dallas Marshal’s Office teamed up with the SPCA of Texas to install a camera at a popular dog dumping spot.

The camera caught the Gorge Spears driving up on the street’s shoulder in a black Infiniti sedan. The video shows Spears opening up the back door and pulling the 1-year-old dog named Claira-Belle out of the car. Spears then could be seen driving away, leaving the dog behind.

Spears turned himself into police after a warrant was issued. He now faces animal cruelty charges.

Claira-Belle was found by witnesses, and later transferred to the SPCA. She has since been adopted, the agency says.

