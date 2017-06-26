California woman finds dead frog in BJ’s salad

(WSVN) - A California woman eating a salad at a popular restaurant chain was greeted by an unlisted ingredient in her meal: a frog.

Forty-year-old Shawna Cepeda from San Dimas, Calif. told Fox News she was eating with her family at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse in West Covina. Upon ordering and receiving a salad, Cepeda took several bites and tasted something sour.

She thought something was wrong with the dressing. But after showing the dish to her husband, a dead frog was discovered.

“I see something kind of rolled up,” Covina told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. “I passed it to my husband. I asked, ‘Is that a piece of lettuce?’”

“It’s a frickin’ frog,” Cepeda’s husband responded.

According to Cepeda’s Yelp review, she notified the manager, but he only offered to comp her meal. However, the drinks were not compensated.

“The restaurant did nothing about notifying any other customers there that night [who were] eating salad,” Cepeda said to Fox News. “At that point, all the salad is contaminated and people needed to know they had a potential to get sick.”

Cepeda visited a doctor following the experience and was prescribed antibiotics to treat a possible bacterial infection.

BJ’s released a statement:

“Guest satisfaction and quality control are our highest priorities. We take situations like this very seriously and have launched an internal investigation including discussions with our suppliers and distributors to ensure that nothing like this happens in the future.”

Cepeda said to Fox News that corporate did reach out to her, but it was less than satisfying.

“I received a phone call from the corporate office with an apology … followed by a $50 gift card. First of all, I’m never eating there again, and second, they thought by sending $50, that was going to say sorry for the dead frog that was missing its guts.”

