California community donates car to family of teenager with cancer

MONROVIA, Calif. (WSVN) — A family in California now has one less thing to worry about as their teenage son battles cancer, thanks to their community gifting them with a car.

Diego Jimenez, 15, was diagnosed with bone cancer nine months ago. His father uses the family’s only car to go to work, meaning Diego and his mother travel five hours each week by bus and train so he can go to chemotherapy treatments. Walking to the bus has become painful for Diego since he now has nerve damage and wears a brace on his right leg after he underwent surgery to remove a large portion of his bone.

Diego said he was concerned about his mother having to make the long trip to the hospital, while his father stayed at home working and taking care of his four siblings.

“I didn’t want to see them feel bad,” said Diego.

The family’s community pitched in to give Diego’s family a refurbished car, so now he and his mother can drive to his chemo appointments. His family said they are grateful for the car.

Diego said he hopes to become a surgeon so he can help others going through the same thing as he is.

