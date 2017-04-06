Bystanders risk lives, help visually impaired man who fell on train tracks

ATLANTA (AP) — Several people leaped to action and risked their own lives to help a visually impaired man who fell from a downtown Atlanta train platform to the tracks below.

A video shot by a bystander shows two people who had jumped down next to the man lifting him by his legs while two others on the platform grab his shoulders. According to WSB-TV, the video shows transit police officers arriving just as the man is hoisted back onto the platform.

Erik Burton, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, or MARTA, tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the man fell onto the southbound tracks at a downtown station around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Burton says the man was taken to a hospital with an ankle or leg injury. His name was not released.

